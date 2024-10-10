العالم اليوم - مصر والصومال وإريتريا.. بيان مشترك للقمة الثلاثية في أسمرة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مصر والصومال وإريتريا.. بيان مشترك للقمة الثلاثية في أسمرة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 10 أكتوبر 2024 05:27 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.