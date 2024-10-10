العالم اليوم - هل تضع إسرائيل خططا بديلة للتوغل البري في لبنان؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر هل تضع إسرائيل خططا بديلة للتوغل البري في لبنان؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 10 أكتوبر 2024 08:19 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.