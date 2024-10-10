العالم اليوم - كيف يمكن أن تتأثر أعمال "إيلون ماسك" حال فوز كامالا هاريس؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر كيف يمكن أن تتأثر أعمال "إيلون ماسك" حال فوز كامالا هاريس؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 10 أكتوبر 2024 10:21 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.