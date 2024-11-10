العالم اليوم - لأول مرة.. سعر عملة "بيتكوين" يتجاوز 80 ألف دولار

انتم الان تتابعون خبر لأول مرة.. سعر عملة "بيتكوين" يتجاوز 80 ألف دولار من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 10 نوفمبر 2024 01:31 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.