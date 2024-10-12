العالم اليوم - ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا غارات إسرائيل في لبنان إلى 2255 قتيلا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا غارات إسرائيل في لبنان إلى 2255 قتيلا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 12 أكتوبر 2024 05:22 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.