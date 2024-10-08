العالم اليوم - ليبيا.. إنتاج النفط يرتفع إلى 1.13 مليون برميل يوميا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ليبيا.. إنتاج النفط يرتفع إلى 1.13 مليون برميل يوميا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 8 أكتوبر 2024 01:27 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.