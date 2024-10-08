العالم اليوم - واشنطن "تسحب يدها" من صراع إسرائيل وحزب الله

انتم الان تتابعون خبر واشنطن "تسحب يدها" من صراع إسرائيل وحزب الله من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 8 أكتوبر 2024 02:22 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.