العالم اليوم - الذهب عند أعلى مستوى في 3 أشهر بعد تصريحات ترامب عن الفائدة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الذهب عند أعلى مستوى في 3 أشهر بعد تصريحات ترامب عن الفائدة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 24 يناير 2025 10:27 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.