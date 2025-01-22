العالم اليوم - جوكوفيتش يتحدى "الفيزياء" في أستراليا.. هل ينتصر؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر جوكوفيتش يتحدى "الفيزياء" في أستراليا.. هل ينتصر؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 22 يناير 2025 01:27 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.