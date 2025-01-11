العالم اليوم - مصدر إسرائيلي: ترامب يتدخل "شخصيا" في مفاوضات الرهائن

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مصدر إسرائيلي: ترامب يتدخل "شخصيا" في مفاوضات الرهائن من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 11 يناير 2025 07:23 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.