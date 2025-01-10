العالم اليوم - الدولار يستعد لتسجيل أطول سلسلة مكاسب أسبوعية في أكثر من عام

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الدولار يستعد لتسجيل أطول سلسلة مكاسب أسبوعية في أكثر من عام من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 10 يناير 2025 05:21 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.