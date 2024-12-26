العالم اليوم - سمعنا فرقعة قوية.. أحد الناجين من تحطم طائرة أذربيجان يتحدث

انتم الان تتابعون خبر سمعنا فرقعة قوية.. أحد الناجين من تحطم طائرة أذربيجان يتحدث من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 26 ديسمبر 2024 02:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.