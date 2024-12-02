العالم اليوم - ارتفاع وتيرة انكماش نشاط قطاع التصنيع في اليابان

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ارتفاع وتيرة انكماش نشاط قطاع التصنيع في اليابان من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 2 ديسمبر 2024 09:29 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.