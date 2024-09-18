العالم اليوم - الفيدرالي الأميركي يخفض معدلات الفائدة بواقع 50 نقطة أساس

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الفيدرالي الأميركي يخفض معدلات الفائدة بواقع 50 نقطة أساس من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 18 سبتمبر 2024 07:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.