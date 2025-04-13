العالم اليوم - تقديرات إسرائيلية: فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن غزة "في تزايد"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تقديرات إسرائيلية: فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن غزة "في تزايد" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 13 أبريل 2025 03:27 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.