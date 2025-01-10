العالم اليوم - النفط يقفز أكثر من 3%.. ويتجه لمكاسب للأسبوع الثالث

انتم الان تتابعون خبر النفط يقفز أكثر من 3%.. ويتجه لمكاسب للأسبوع الثالث من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 10 يناير 2025 03:27 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.