العالم اليوم - ترامب يحذر من "خطر" المهاجرين.. وهاريس تتهمه بعدم الاتزان

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ترامب يحذر من "خطر" المهاجرين.. وهاريس تتهمه بعدم الاتزان من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 2 نوفمبر 2024 10:27 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.