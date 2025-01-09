العالم اليوم - الإنتاج الصناعي السعودي ينمو 3.4% خلال نوفمبر 2024

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الإنتاج الصناعي السعودي ينمو 3.4% خلال نوفمبر 2024 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 9 يناير 2025 02:29 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.