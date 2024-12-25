العالم اليوم - إسرائيل تعلن نتائج تحقيق جديد في مقتل 6 رهائن قبل الوصول لهم

انتم الان تتابعون خبر إسرائيل تعلن نتائج تحقيق جديد في مقتل 6 رهائن قبل الوصول لهم من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 25 ديسمبر 2024 07:23 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.