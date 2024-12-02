العالم اليوم - مصادر: جميع قيادات حماس وعائلاتهم غادروا قطر

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مصادر: جميع قيادات حماس وعائلاتهم غادروا قطر من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 2 ديسمبر 2024 02:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.