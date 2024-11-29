العالم اليوم - 5 نقاط رئيسية.. ماذا تعني إجراءات ترامب ضد كندا والمكسيك؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر 5 نقاط رئيسية.. ماذا تعني إجراءات ترامب ضد كندا والمكسيك؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 29 نوفمبر 2024 03:25 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.