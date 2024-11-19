العالم اليوم - 68.6 مليون مسافر عبر مطار دبي خلال 9 أشهر

انتم الان تتابعون خبر 68.6 مليون مسافر عبر مطار دبي خلال 9 أشهر من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 19 نوفمبر 2024 10:27 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.