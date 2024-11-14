العالم اليوم - ترامب والصين.. هدنة أم مواجهة؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ترامب والصين.. هدنة أم مواجهة؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 14 نوفمبر 2024 07:28 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.