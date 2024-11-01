العالم اليوم - تركيا تتوقع تراجع التضخم إلى أقل من 20% نهاية 2025

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تركيا تتوقع تراجع التضخم إلى أقل من 20% نهاية 2025 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 1 نوفمبر 2024 01:27 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.