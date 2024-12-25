العالم اليوم - سوريا.. هل يمكن بناء الاقتصاد المنهك مع تجنب "فخ الديون"؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر سوريا.. هل يمكن بناء الاقتصاد المنهك مع تجنب "فخ الديون"؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 25 ديسمبر 2024 10:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.