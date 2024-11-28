العالم اليوم - نتنياهو: ظروف التوصل لاتفاق حول الرهائن باتت أفضل

انتم الان تتابعون خبر نتنياهو: ظروف التوصل لاتفاق حول الرهائن باتت أفضل من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 28 نوفمبر 2024 09:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.