العالم اليوم - 84 مليون دولار أرباح "الأنصاري" في 9 أشهر.. تراجع بـ 20%

انتم الان تتابعون خبر 84 مليون دولار أرباح "الأنصاري" في 9 أشهر.. تراجع بـ 20% من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 7 نوفمبر 2024 12:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.