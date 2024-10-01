العالم اليوم - اقتصاد أبوظبي يسجل نموا بـ 4.1% في الربع الثاني

انتم الان تتابعون خبر اقتصاد أبوظبي يسجل نموا بـ 4.1% في الربع الثاني من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 1 أكتوبر 2024 08:18 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.