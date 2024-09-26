العالم اليوم - أمر عسكري.. إسرائيل تستولي على أراض بأريحا والأغوار

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أمر عسكري.. إسرائيل تستولي على أراض بأريحا والأغوار من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 26 سبتمبر 2024 04:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.