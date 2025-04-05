العالم اليوم - أخطر مما تتخيل.. دراسة تحذر من "النوم الفوضوي"

انتم الان تتابعون خبر أخطر مما تتخيل.. دراسة تحذر من "النوم الفوضوي" من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 5 أبريل 2025 05:19 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.