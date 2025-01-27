العالم اليوم - جنوب لبنان.. عودة محفوفة بالمخاطر وسط معادلات دولية متشابكة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر جنوب لبنان.. عودة محفوفة بالمخاطر وسط معادلات دولية متشابكة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 27 يناير 2025 07:21 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.