العالم اليوم - فاروق الشرع.. "حوار وطني" أخرجه من المشهد ثم أعاده

انتم الان تتابعون خبر فاروق الشرع.. "حوار وطني" أخرجه من المشهد ثم أعاده من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 23 ديسمبر 2024 10:24 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.