العالم اليوم - جوزيب بوريل: علينا الضغط على الحكومة الإسرائيلية

انتم الان تتابعون خبر جوزيب بوريل: علينا الضغط على الحكومة الإسرائيلية من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 18 نوفمبر 2024 10:31 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.