العالم اليوم - روسيا.. مقتل 32500 عسكري أوكراني منذ بدء الهجوم على كورسك

انتم الان تتابعون خبر روسيا.. مقتل 32500 عسكري أوكراني منذ بدء الهجوم على كورسك من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 14 نوفمبر 2024 02:33 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.