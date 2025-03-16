العالم اليوم - واشنطن توجه رسالة إلى طهران بعد ضرب الحوثيين: طفح الكيل

انتم الان تتابعون خبر واشنطن توجه رسالة إلى طهران بعد ضرب الحوثيين: طفح الكيل من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأحد 16 مارس 2025 04:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.