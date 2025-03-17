العالم اليوم - "حزب الله" ينفي تورطه في تصفية عناصر من الجيش السوري

انتم الان تتابعون خبر "حزب الله" ينفي تورطه في تصفية عناصر من الجيش السوري من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الاثنين 17 مارس 2025 12:22 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.