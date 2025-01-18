العالم اليوم - ترامب على خطى ريغان.. ماذا حدث في قاعة الروتوندا قبل 40 سنة؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر ترامب على خطى ريغان.. ماذا حدث في قاعة الروتوندا قبل 40 سنة؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 18 يناير 2025 06:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.