العالم اليوم - رويترز: بنك دبي الإسلامي يطرح صكوكا بـ500 مليون دولار

انتم الان تتابعون خبر رويترز: بنك دبي الإسلامي يطرح صكوكا بـ500 مليون دولار من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 9 أكتوبر 2024 08:22 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.