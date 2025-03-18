العالم اليوم - تصريح متفائل من ترامب حول "اتفاق نهائي" بشأن حرب أوكرانيا

انتم الان تتابعون خبر تصريح متفائل من ترامب حول "اتفاق نهائي" بشأن حرب أوكرانيا من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 18 مارس 2025 01:21 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.