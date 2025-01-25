العالم اليوم - غوتيريس يدين احتجاز الحوثيين لموظفين من الأمم المتحدة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر غوتيريس يدين احتجاز الحوثيين لموظفين من الأمم المتحدة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في السبت 25 يناير 2025 04:23 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.