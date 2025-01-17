العالم اليوم - المغرب: اتفاق غزة يفتح الطريق أمام مسلسل حقيقي للسلام

انتم الان تتابعون خبر المغرب: اتفاق غزة يفتح الطريق أمام مسلسل حقيقي للسلام من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 17 يناير 2025 09:29 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.