العالم اليوم - لبنان.. غياب كتلتي حزب الله وبري عن استشارات تكليف الحكومة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر لبنان.. غياب كتلتي حزب الله وبري عن استشارات تكليف الحكومة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 15 يناير 2025 01:23 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.