العالم اليوم - المفوضية الأوروبية تغلق تحقيقات ضد أمازون وفيات وستاربكس

انتم الان تتابعون خبر المفوضية الأوروبية تغلق تحقيقات ضد أمازون وفيات وستاربكس من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 28 نوفمبر 2024 04:31 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.