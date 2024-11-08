العالم اليوم - خلال 6 أشهر.. حصيلة "صادمة" عن قتلى حرب غزة

انتم الان تتابعون خبر خلال 6 أشهر.. حصيلة "صادمة" عن قتلى حرب غزة من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 8 نوفمبر 2024 03:25 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.