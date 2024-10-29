العالم اليوم - هل يُحدِث الدعم الكوري الشمالي فرقا في حرب أوكرانيا؟

انتم الان تتابعون خبر هل يُحدِث الدعم الكوري الشمالي فرقا في حرب أوكرانيا؟ من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الثلاثاء 29 أكتوبر 2024 08:33 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.