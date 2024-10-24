العالم اليوم - نتنياهو: "حزب الله" كان يحضّر لـ"غزو" إسرائيل

انتم الان تتابعون خبر نتنياهو: "حزب الله" كان يحضّر لـ"غزو" إسرائيل من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 24 أكتوبر 2024 03:25 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.