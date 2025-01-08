العالم اليوم - رولز رويس تستثمر 300 مليون إسترليني لتوسيع مصنعها في جودوود

انتم الان تتابعون خبر رولز رويس تستثمر 300 مليون إسترليني لتوسيع مصنعها في جودوود من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الأربعاء 8 يناير 2025 01:21 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.