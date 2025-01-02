العالم اليوم - مطار برلين يتوقع ارتفاع عدد المسافرين إلى 27 مليونا في 2025

انتم الان تتابعون خبر مطار برلين يتوقع ارتفاع عدد المسافرين إلى 27 مليونا في 2025 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 2 يناير 2025 11:21 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.