العالم اليوم - الرئيس الفنزويلي: اقتصادنا نما بأكثر من 9% في 2024

انتم الان تتابعون خبر الرئيس الفنزويلي: اقتصادنا نما بأكثر من 9% في 2024 من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الخميس 2 يناير 2025 06:25 صباحاً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.