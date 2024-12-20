العالم اليوم - قصف جوي يستهدف مقرا للأمم المتحدة بجنوب شرق السودان

انتم الان تتابعون خبر قصف جوي يستهدف مقرا للأمم المتحدة بجنوب شرق السودان من قسم اخبار العالم والان نترككم مع التفاصيل الكاملة

شهد محمد - ابوظبي في الجمعة 20 ديسمبر 2024 03:29 مساءً - ...but your activity and behavior on this site made us think that you are a bot.

Note: A number of things could be going on here.